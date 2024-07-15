Breaking: Tinubu bows to pressure, reinstates sacked HYPREP Coordinator

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reinstatement of Professor Nenibarini Zabbey as the Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project.

The sacking of the Coordinator on Saturday and replacing him with Dr. Olufemi Adekanbi, a non-Ogoni man, sparked protests from major stakeholders in the Niger Delta region.

Some youth leaders in Ogoni, Rivers State had given the Federal Government 24 hours, expiring on Monday (today), to reinstate Zabbey.

The groups threatened to cripple all project sites in Ogoni if the Federal Government does not reinstate Prof. Zabbey.

On Sunday, representatives from the National Youth Council of Ogoni People, Ogoni Youths Federation, Ogoni Students Association Worldwide, and Association of Ogoni Martyrs, among others, expressed their dissatisfaction.

They argue that Ogoni has qualified individuals to run the project, which was initiated through the efforts and sacrifices of the Ogoni people without federal assistance.

The youth leaders insisted that if the presidency did not reinstate Prof. Zabbey, whom they believed was performing well, they would have no choice but to shut down all project sites.

The President bowed to pressure on Monday with the reinstatement of Prof Zabbey.

A statement by the President’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday said that by the directive of the President, the reinstatement of the HYPREP Project Coordinator takes immediate effect.

Ngelale said: “President Bola Tinubu has approved the reinstatement of Professor Nenibarini Zabbey as the Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

“The President reached the decision following a performance review of the HYPREP Project Coordinator and concluded that the Project Coordinator is fit to discharge his functions in accordance with the regulations guiding the execution of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

“By the directive of the President, the reinstatement of the HYPREP Project Coordinator takes immediate effect.”

The statement that appointed Adekanmbi, on Saturday, also endorsed by Ngelale, said: “President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Olufemi Adekanmbi as the new Project Coordinator for the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

“Dr. Adekanmbi is a former Commissioner for Special Duties, Culture and Tourism in Ondo State, and a member of the Nigerian Environmental Society (NES).

“He holds a Doctorate degree in Environmental Management.

“The President anticipates the exercise of competence, dedication, and professionalism in fulfilling the mission of the HYPREP to restore and revitalize communities impacted by hydrocarbon pollution, with a primary focus on Ogoniland in Nigeria.”

