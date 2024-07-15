Anambra judiciary workers begin indefinite strike

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Anambra State Chapter on Monday commenced an indefinite strike over refusal by the state government to pay the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure (CONJUS).

The News Agency of Nigeria correspondent, who visited the High Courts at Ekwueme Square, Chief Magistrate’s Courts and Customary Courts in Amawbia, Awka, reports that there were no court proceedings.

There were no magistrates, judges and staff seen around the court premises except security personnel on duty.

Lawyers and litigants who came around were turned back as the entrance gates were locked.

Speaking to NAN, Henry Ezeoke, the State Chairman, JUSUN said the indefinite strike was to protest non-adherence to an agreement reached between the group and the state government in 2011 and 2015.

“The action was as a result of the state government’s refusal to pay CONJUS as agreed upon in 2011 and 2015 respectively.

“We have explored all possible avenues but the state government has refused to comply with the agreement on implementation of CONJUS.

“The union earlier issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government but it was ignored. We believe that downing tools is the only language government will understand.

“Therefore, the strike will last indefinitely, until the government meets the conditions and pending further directives by the union,” Ezeoke said.

