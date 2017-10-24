FG can’t stop doctors from private practice — NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association on Monday told the Federal Government that it cannot stop Doctors in its employ from engaging in private practice.

The position of the NMA followed the new policy of the Federal Government banning medical doctors in public health institutions from engaging in private practice during working hours.

But the association also asked the Federal Government to define what it meant by “working hours”.

According to the NMA, doctors in public hospitals are already working more that the period required by law.

The position of the NMA was stated by its National President, Prof. Mike Ogirima, in Ilorin, Kwara State at a briefing to mark the 2017 Physicians’ Week.

Ogirima said: “The attempt to stop private practice by doctors working in public health institution is against the law of the land. NMA frowns on our members, who use the working hours to attend to their private clinics/hospitals.

“Government should enforce the law by reconstituting the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN. Government must not dissolve the MDCN without immediate reconstruction; we want it in perpetuity.

“NMA will work in tandem with government to discipline erring members, subjecting them to MDCN’s disciplinary tribunal, which has since being in limbo because of lack of MDCN.”

Ogirima lamented that in the last two weeks, the association had lost six members because they were ‘‘overwhelmed with work overload and had stress-related death”.

He said currently, doctors in Nigeria were working below the World Health Organisation;s standard, which prescribed a ratio of one doctor to 600 patients, as against one doctor to over 200,000 patients obtainable in Nigeria.

He added: “By law, doctors are supposed to work for only 40 units. We have doctors working for up to 80 units. If you want me to work more than 40 units, pay me for more than 40 units. So if you want to enforce it, maybe we should start from there.”

He decried a situation where government at the states and federal levels claimed they don’t have money to employ doctors, but embark on “white elephants projects some of them may not even complete. It is a shame for this country.”