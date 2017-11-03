Fayemi commiserates with Tinubu over son’s death

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has commiserated with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the death of his first son, Jide Tinubu.

The Minister in a statement on Wednesday evening, expressed shock over the sudden death of Jide Tinubu, describing the development as extremely sad and disheartening.

He urged the APC leader and the entire family to remain strong during this trying time, praying that God would heal the wound.

Fayemi said : “With a very heavy heart we commiserate with our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the entire family, over the untimely death of his first son, Jide.

“This is no doubt a most traumatic experience for the family. We pray that the Almighty Allah grant the departed eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“Our prayers are with you and the entire family. Our God will heal the wound and fill the void which the unfortunate incidence has created.”