Fani-Kayode, estranged wife in public display of affection amid bitter fight + Photos

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, have been caught in a public display of affection.

This comes after the ex-Minister and the former beauty queen engaged in public spats, with a case still in court.

Both granted interviews, wrote stinkers and did videos showing that things were not at ease.

However, in series of photographs shared on the social media on Wednesday night, Fani-Kayode and Chikwendu were spotted at a party in honour of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, in Abuja.

Fani-Kayode, a member of the media team of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 elections, who shared the photographs, wrote: “Precious and I had the honor and privilege of attending a dinner in honor of our brother, the newly-elected Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu and his beautiful wife yesterday evening.

“It was a wonderful and well-attended occasion and we wish Ben a successful tenure in office.

“I have no doubt that he will do us proud and help to move our nation forward.”

It will be recalled that the internet was agog in 2020 after the former Minister of Aviation

claimed that Chikwendu was promiscuous and mentally incapacitated.

Chikwendu on her part insinuated that Fani-Kayode had erectile dysfunction, while claiming that he was still legally married to one of his wives, Regina.

The Eagle Online reported that the beauty queen alleged that her children: Aragon, 5; and three-year-old twins: Liam, Ragnar; and Aiden, have constantly been exposed to different levels of indecency through their contact with Fani-Kayode’s women in “very awkward and uncompromising positions”.

The claims were contained in a response to the former Minister who had appealed against a previous court judgement on the grounds that the court lacks jurisdiction and was invalidated by the operation of the law, non-service of originating summons and lack of fair hearing.

In that appeal, Fani-Kayode had prayed the court to dismiss the matter and/or permit the case file to be returned to the chief judge of the Federal High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

But the court had ruled that Fani-Kayode be served the notices and advised that custody proceedings commenced forthwith.

However, Chikwendu in a response to the appeal, alleged that the former Minister had frequently denied her access to their children using security officials and protocol officers attached to him since August 2, 2020.

