Families confirm death of wife of Sanwo-Olu’s Chief of Staff + Photos

The families of Princess Adedoyin Raliat Ayinde, wife of the Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Tayo Ayinde, have confirmed her death.

The families of Ayinde and Ojora made the confirmation on Sunday in a statement they jointly signed on her death.

They said they are deeply saddened to announce the sudden death of their daughter, sister and wife, Princess Adedoyin Raliat Ayinde, nee Ojora, which sad event occurred on Sunday.

She was aged 36.

The late Princess Adedoyin died during a brief illness.

The family added in the statement signed on Sunday by Olalekan Obasanya: “Princess Adedoyin lived a fulfilling life, having impacted positively on the people that came in contact with her during her lifetime.

“Adedoyin’s heart desires was to see a world where every human being regardless of status, religion or gender is treated with love and affection.

“We appreciate everyone for their condolence calls, messages and prayers but will and seek the public understanding that the families be allowed to mourn in private.

“We ask that you continue to pray for the repose of our dearly departed Adedoyin’s soul.

“She is survived by husband and children.

“Funeral arrangements will be kept within the family.”





