Falana, Ribadu for summit on corruption, whistleblowing

Prominent human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, and pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu will on Tuesday headline a national summit on whistleblowing and the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

The event is being put together by the African Centre for Media & Information Literacy in conjunction with House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes, Socio-economic Rights and Accountability Project and the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism.

The theme of the Summit, scheduled to begin at 9am at Rockview Hotel in Abuja, is: “Fight against corruption: Harnessing the whistleblowing opportunities.”

According to Chido Onumah, the Coordinator of the Centre: “The event is designed to interrogate the whistleblower policy and engage critical stakeholders responsible for promotion of the policy and its implementation.”

Aside Falana and Ribadu, other papers will be delivered by Waziri Adio, the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, and Prof. Abdullahi Shehu of the National Open University of Nigeria.

The Summit is part of activities under the Corruption Anonymous project of AFRICMIL aimed at building public confidence and support for the whistleblower policy of the Nigerian government.

The project is supported by the MacArthur Foundation.