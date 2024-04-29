Excitement rocks Ibadan as Mouka’s Brand Ambassador, Sola Sobowale, graces Justrite’s Store opening

Excitement rent the air as veteran actress and Mouka’s Brand Ambassador, Sola Sobowale, graced the official opening of the new Justrite store in Ibadan, Oyo State capital



The event also witnessed Mouka, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of mattresses, pillows, and beddings, expand its distribution network within the Oyo state metropolis.



Mouka, in a statement on Monday and made available to Eagle Online, said “with the opening of the grand Justrite outlet in the Eleyele area of Ibadan, consumers now have another avenue to experience and purchase Mouka products in a modern and serene atmosphere.”



“The Mouka activation area within Justrite Eleyele’s premises attracted both the young and the old. Sola Sobowale was the star attraction, signing autographs and taking pictures with her fans at the Mouka stand.



“Shoppers did not leave empty-handed, as they received various Mouka-branded gifts courtesy of the company,” the statement added.

Speaking on the event and sharing her thoughts on the impressive store opening ceremony, Chinwe Remi Lawal, Mouka’s National Retail Manager, said, “At Mouka, we are committed to adding comfort to lives by providing top-quality sleep solutions.



“To achieve this, we also need the support and commitment of our trade partners to ensure our products are readily available at every nook and cranny in every state of the federation.



“For this reason, we create mutually beneficial and lasting relationships with our partners. Their journey of growth gives us pride as we see ourselves as part of their organization. Justrite is a trusted and outstanding partner of Mouka.



“We marvel at the heights they have accomplished over the years, evident in what we have witnessed today. The scope of Mouka’s presence here reflects the bond we have established with the Justrite management.”



Remi-Lawal extended an invite to those living around Eleyele to visit the Justrite store for a better sleep experience with Mouka.



Mouka is Nigeria’s most widely distributed bedding brand, with over 3,000 branded outlets nationwide.



The company is also a proud member of the Dolidol International Group, with its head office in Morocco.



Its innovative portfolio includes products such as the Royal Luxury Pillow Top mattress for a 5-star sleep experience; Mouka Bio Pillow, made with biocrystal technology for stress relief; and the Wellbeing Hybrid mattress with an orthopedic half and semi-orthopedic half made for couples with different mattress preferences to enjoy quality sleep together.