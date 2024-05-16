Breaking: Emirates Airlines announce return to Nigeria

Emirates Airlines has confirmed its return to operations in Nigeria starting October 1, 2024.

The airline disclosed this via its official X handle Thursday.

“We’re back, Nigeria! We’ll be resuming services to Lagos from 1 October 2024, and we can’t wait to offer unrivalled connectivity to Dubai and beyond to over 140 cities,” the tweet read.

The airline will be operating a daily service between Lagos State and Dubai, and will offer customers more choice and connectivity from Nigeria’s largest city to, and through, Dubai.