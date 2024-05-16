Patients protest poor treatment in popular Ogun hospital 

Some patients on admission at Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, on Wednesday reportedly protested the poor treatments they are being subjected to in the hospital.

According to reports, the protesting patients attacked one of the doctors during the crisis while the nurses and other doctors took to their heels.

It was learnt that the protest reportedly lasted for over two hours before police operatives from the Lafenwa Divisional Headquarters intervened and brought the situation under control.

“The patients were protesting poor feeding, poor sanitary system, general insensitivity on the part of the management of the hospital, absence of an alternative source of power each time there is a power cut from the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company among others”.

“The challenge has been ongoing for a while until today when the patients resorted to protesting the situation even when it became obvious that management of the health facility would not remedy the situation,” a source who witnessed the scene noted.

It was also gathered that the least amount being paid by each of the affected patients ranged from N500, 000 to N700, 000 depending on the length of their stay in the hospital.

When contacted for his reaction, the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Bola Ajibola, said to get in touch with the management of the hospital for any information on the incident.

The Lafenwa Divisional Police Officer, Enatufe Omoh who confirmed the incident after approval from the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, said that only one of the doctors was attacked during the protest.

According to Enatufe, the protesters had disagreements with their handlers at the health facility having been denied some privileges, which included not allowing them to see their relatives who would take them home after being discharged from the hospital, as well as not being allowed to freely move around among others.