NECO speaks on migrating from paper tests to CBT, says examination’s complexity slow process down

The National Examinations Council (NECO), on Wednesday, disclosed that the complexity of its examination may not allow for immediate migration from paper to Computer Based Test (CBT).

The Registrar, NECO, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi made this known while speaking during an interactive session with newsmen on key milestones achieved by the council in Abuja.

He said that by being the body conducting the largest number of examinations, migrating to CBT would take a gradual step.

“For the fact that NECO is the largest examination body by the number of examinations we conduct, migrating to CBT is a critical issue.

“For JAMB, they are not examining candidates in so many subject areas so they find it very easy to embrace CBT in their examinations and do multiple choice in their exams.

“As far as NECO is concerned, if you look at the nature of our exams particularly in SSCE internal-for admissions into tertiary institutions, every year we examine students close to 1.5 million which is a large number.

“For this 1.5 million candidates, we examine these candidates in 76 different subjects and more than 150 different papers.

“So if we look at the complexity of these exams, particularly the essays where we have different papers, going CBT is something that experts need to sit and look at the nitty gritty of the exams,” he said.

Wushishi posited that the development was to ensure that standards of its exams in the areas of acceptability, reliability, and credibility are maintained.

He added that international universities such as Lead University, and Birmingham City University in the UK wrote the council to use its results to apply for those institutions.

According to him, this showed the credibility and acceptance of its results to international institutions and, hence, would not rush in migrating to CBT.

“We have to do that gradually and there are some areas in our exams we could start with like the common entrance examination which is multiple choice based but then we must look at the nitty-gritty of doing that,” he said.

Speaking on stemming examination malpractices in its upcoming SSCE internal examinations, Wushishi said there was no fear of exam leakages as it had put in place sophisticated mechanisms to check malpractices.

He said, “We are putting in place programs for continuous sensitisation awareness. We are going to improve in the area of data protection to protect our candidate’s information.

“We are getting sophisticated identity to check malpractices as well as identify fishing sites to know if our papers leaked.

“We have no fears of any malpractices in the conduct of our exams coming up in June.”

The registrar reeled out the milestones of the council, noting that in its 25 years of existence, the council had discharged its responsibilities in line with the mandate of the organization.

He added that the council had so far examined 34 million Nigerian youths as well as conducted trial testing exams for selection of the best items in its examination.

He disclosed further that on assumption of office in 2021, the council embarked on a nationwide tour of its offices, noting that this resulted in policy leading to the turnaround of its activities.