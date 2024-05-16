 Lagos community fixes May 16 for traditional festival, warns females to stay indoors

The annual traditional ‘Oro’ festival, usually held in Ikorodu, Lagos State, has been scheduled for May 16, 2024, daytime and nighttime for this year’s edition.

This was disclosed in a letter issued by the Ayangburen Palace and signed by the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi; a copy of which was seen by Eagle Online.

The letter, dated April 16, 2024, and titled ‘Notification of Magbo (Oro) Festival 2024,’ was addressed to the Medical Director of the Ikorodu General Hospital.

It read, “This is to notify you of the above festival, which is slated for Thursday, May 16, 2024.

“According to tradition, all females are advised to remain in their respective homes and avoid moving around the town during the Oro festival.

“Please note that your organisation is affected by falling within the Oro traditional jurisdictions. You are hereby advised to adhere to the traditions of the town.”

It is pertinent to note that the Oro festival, among others, is a prominent festival in the Yoruba tradition.

It is celebrated by male descendants and usually characterised by a daytime procession and high-pitched sounds in some areas or across the community as the case may be.

It is believed that females mustn’t be present during the ritual rites of the festival.

Efforts to get more clarification on the matter from the Ikorodu Palace also did not yield positive results as the calls made were unanswered.

Also, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has not made any official statement on the development.