Eve’s Desire: Can love alone keep a relationship?, by Tiwa Says

Love is an important ingredient for a healthy and long-lasting relationship.

It is that force that brings people close. But is it enough to keep a relationship? Let’s start by defining what love is.

Love means different things to different people. But basically it is a complex emotion that includes a variety of emotions towards another person. These emotions include passion, attraction, and an intense desire to be with someone.

Although Love is most times viewed as the foundation and pillar of a relationship. It brings people together. But it’s not enough to keep people together. This is because most relationships require more than emotions to function properly.

What happens when the initial euphoria dies down? When two people are faced with individual differences and there’s a conflict of interest, does love still exist?

Some people say they fall out of love. Is that really a thing? Is it possible to love someone today and stop loving them months and years down the line? Is it safe to say we only love when it is convenient and stop loving when the conditions change?

Isn’t it just human nature to change? It is said that change is the only constant thing in life. So is it safe to say that love can also change? It is worth pondering over.

In my opinion, I believe that as humans, we feed off each other and use each other. Even when we say we are in love with someone, it is because the other person is serving a purpose… consciously or unconsciously. Physical or emotional. And when this changes, love also changes.

This is why people often say: I love him because he provides for me, he is tall and handsome, she is independent, she is intelligent. What happens when all these changes? Which often does. Can we then agree that love is a convenient feeling?

With that established, here are other components that can sustain a relationship:

Communication is an important tool in relationships. Partners need to listen to each other, whether they are expressing needs, feelings or resolving a misunderstanding. It should be done in a manner that each partner feels heard, understood and respected. Love is important but without open and honest communication, resentment and conflicts can break the relationship. Effective communication allows partners to express their needs and concerns, resolve conflicts, and grow together, ensuring they are on the same page and understand each other’s points of view.

Trust is another important component of a relationship. Trust, however, is built over time. With consistency in honesty, reliability and behaviour. Without trust, a relationship will be faced with insecurity and suspicion. Love can build trust since trust requires vulnerability but it must be actively maintained. Trust helps partners to rely on each other, feel secure in their commitment, and build a solid foundation for a lasting relationship.

Partners need to be compatible to have a healthy relationship. Compatibility is having shared values, goals, and interests, as well as a similar vision for the future. Mutual interests and values provide a common ground for partners to connect, participate in activities, support one another’s goals, and grow together. Without compatibility, love alone may not be sufficient to bridge the gap between people who have fundamentally different perspectives and desires.

Commitment plays a vital role in maintaining a relationship. While love may serve as the catalyst for the first feelings of attraction and bonding, commitment is what holds a couple together through difficult times. To be committed means to put effort into the relationship, be open to working through obstacles, and feel accountable for each other’s welfare. A relationship that is not based on commitment is more susceptible to outside pressures and temptations due to a lack of work and investment. Work, compromise, and a shared understanding that you are both in this together for the long run are necessary in a committed relationship.

Although each of these elements is necessary for a strong and long-lasting relationship, it is important to recognise that no relationship is flawless. Maintaining a relationship involves ongoing work, development, and adjustment to individual needs and shifting conditions. Because love is complicated, erratic, and subject to change over time, it cannot ensure a happy marriage on its own. A relationship’s general well-being and contentment are influenced by a variety of factors, including love.

Additionally, it is important to know that there are different types of love and differentiate between them.

Romantic love is a strong, intense emotion that is frequently portrayed in popular culture as either infatuation or the beginning of a relationship. This kind of love may not last long enough to support a strong relationship over time. Contrarily, companionate love is a more profound, serene, and steady type of love that is based on a close friendship, mutual support, and strong emotional bond.

It is important to note that individual factors play a significant role in the success of a relationship. Relationship health and fulfillment can be significantly influenced by personal qualities such as emotional intelligence, empathy, self-awareness, and maturity.

For a relationship to be better, both parties need to be prepared to examine their own deeds, accept accountability for their feelings and actions, and focus on personal development. Love can spur people to develop personally and become better versions of themselves, but it also demands ongoing work and introspection from both partners.

To sum up, love is a vital component of a relationship because it gives partners a feeling of attachment, affection, and connection. But love by itself is insufficient to maintain a strong and long-lasting relationship.

