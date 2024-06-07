NUJ hails Gov. Adeleke for appointing members GMs

The Osun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has appreciated Governor Ademola Adeleke on the appointment of four of its members as General Managers in the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation conglomerate.

Chairman and Secretary of the Council, Wasiu Ajadosu and Adeyemi Aboderin, said this in a statement on Thursday.

They described the appointments as remarkable and the first in the history of the state-owned broadcasting outlets.

An earlier statement from the Special Adviser to Governor Adeleke on OSBC Matters, Dr. Femi Adefila, had indicated that Adeola Adebayo is now the General Manager, OSBC Television Service; Babatunde Oguntomi, new General Manager, Living Spring 104.5 FM, Osogbo; Muideen Adeleke, General Manager in charge of Reality Radiovision Services, Iwo; and Akinola Owolabi, new General Manager of Orisun FM, Oke Itase, Ile-Ife.

The Council applauded Governor Adeleke’s remarkable efforts in revitalising the state-owned media organisations, while also acknowledging the commitments of Dr. Adefila as well as the OSBC Board Chairman, Engr. Mayowa Olosho, for the giant strides.

The union rejoiced with the new appointees and prayed that God gives the new General Managers all the enablements to deliver, while wishing them successful tenures in office.