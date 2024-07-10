European victim of fraud in Nigeria knocks EFCC

A European, Maria Van Dongen, has taken a swipe at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for failing to take action against Nigerian scammers who have targeted her and many other women with love magic and blackmail.

She spoke in an open letter to EFCC Chairman, Olanipekun Olukoyede, which was made available to newsmen in Lagos.

Dongen said in the letter: “It’s really not normal that we don’t get help when we need it.

“EFCC doesn’t answer, doesn’t want to help.

“We in Europe are also human.

“We want to see that someone is helping us.”

Dongen alleged that the scammers, mostly Nigerian nationals, use love magic and spiritual manipulation to extort money from their victims.

She also accused the EFCC of neglecting its responsibility to protect victims of scams.

She expressed her frustration and disappointment with the EFCC for failing to take action despite her numerous pleas for help, accusing the agency of selective justice and bias in its investigation and prosecution of cases involving European fraud victims.

According to her, the EFCC deliberately ignored her in her attempt to draw the commission’s attention to a multimillion dollar internet fraud perpetrated against her by a Nigerian scammer, adding that it is the same pattern to many other European women.

Dongen lamented: “If Europe writes emails, then it should check it out and do something with it, but no they set their email to auto reply and never reply back.

“We are sitting here, we can’t do anything because EFCC doesn’t do anything, so most women keep paying fraudsters who blackmail them because they are helpless and EFCC don’t care.”

In the heart-wrenching tale of how she and many other European women have fallen victims to Nigerian scammers using love magic and spiritual manipulation to extort money, Dongen claimed that the anti-graft commission had deliberately shut down all of its channels of communication against Europeans, thus reporting fraud cases has become so difficult.

She said that the development is aiding the growing spate of internet fraudsters duping more European women who don’t have means to report the crime perpetuated against them.

Also Read:

“The shame that they leave us out in the cold is unbearable,” she wrote, adding: “I don’t understand why there isn’t a better organization than EFCC.

“We in Europe are also human.

“We want to be seen that someone is helping us, no automatic emails.”

Dongen’s letter came on the heels of growing concern about Nigerian scammers targeting European women and the need for law enforcement agencies like the EFCC to take decisive action to combat these crimes.

Post Views: 0