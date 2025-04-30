Gov. Yusuf approves N15.6b to settle gratuities for over 3,000 former councilors

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has approved the disbursement of N15.6 billion for the payment of outstanding severance gratuities, accommodation, and leave allowances owed to over 3,000 former councillors across the state’s 44 local government areas.

The approved payment covers councillors who served during the periods of 2014–2017, 2018–2020, and 2021–2024 under the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The entitlements, which remained unpaid for years, will now be disbursed in three installments between April and June 2025.

The move, according to a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Information to the Governor, Ibrahim Adam, was described as a corrective measure to address the neglect of past leadership and fulfill a promise to ensure fairness to public officeholders.

“The approval of ₦15.6 billion is in fulfillment of Governor Abba K. Yusuf’s commitment to ensuring that all outstanding entitlements owed to our dedicated public servants are fully paid.

“It is a matter of principle and justice to uphold the dignity of those who have served in elected positions,” Adam said.

He noted that the financial intervention reflects the governor’s broader vision of governance rooted in fairness, accountability, and public trust.

“His Excellency recognizes the sacrifices and dedication of these former councillors. This action is part of a larger effort to right the wrongs of the past and restore faith in public administration,” he added.

Local government officials and affected former councillors have welcomed the decision, describing it as long overdue and a step toward healing the financial frustrations of many grassroots leaders.

Post Views: 16