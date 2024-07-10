Kwara Governor lauds Tinubu’s livestock reforms

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commended President Bola Tinubu for taking various historic steps to develop livestock and as well put an end to perennial herders-farmers clashes across communities.

Specifically, he applauded the recent inauguration of the livestock reforms implementation committee by the Federal Government.

AbdulRazaq also lauded the move to establish a Ministry for Livestock Development as historic efforts to transform the agricultural landscape and sustainably enhance food security.

He stated this on Wednesday when he spoke in Ilorin at the launch of the National Animal Identification Traceability System for Kwara State organised by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

He said, “About 24 hours ago, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, inaugurated the committee on the implementation of livestock reforms along with a historic plan to establish the Ministry of Livestock Development.

“This announcement has expectedly sparked national excitement around the future of livestock value chains and the potential to end the perennial clashes between herders and farmers.

“We thank Mr. President for these historic steps and we are confident that all stakeholders will rally around the President to achieve this.”

The governor, who was represented by his Counselor and Senior Advisor, Alhaji Sa’adu Salaudeen, thanked the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, and his team for the hard work to transform the agricultural sector for economic diversification.

He added that the development will serve as a model for his government in the state.

“This explains why our administration in Kwara State has paid good attention to the livestock sub-sector, as is evident with our participation in the LPRES, SAPZ programmes, and our FASEP partnership with the French Government.

Also Read

“Our investment is driven by the fact that most of the rural populace has one or two types of livestock which act as an economic buffer and a source of emergency exchange for cash.

“We aim to ensure that our small-holding livestock farmers become commercially oriented so that they can respond to the growing demand for quality food from urban centres, the realities of climate change, and the fluctuating global economy.

“This will also ensure that their families have an adequate supply of animal proteins and enjoy improved livelihood,” he said.

AbdulRazaq pledged to support the agricultural initiative by facilitating the construction and equipping of the Kwara NAITS centre through the LPRESS, and solicited more collaborations with the Federal Government.

Post Views: 0