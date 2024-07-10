Gunmen kill 10 in fresh Benue community attack

No fewer than 10 persons were killed as suspected gunmen invaded a community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to reports, the attackers unleashed terror on the Olegumachi community in Agatu and burnt down houses.

It was learnt that the attack which happened on Tuesday evening came barely four days after three people including an aged couple were killed in the Ikpele community in the same local government.

According to a local who did not want to be mentioned, gunmen stormed Olegumachi on Tuesday evening, killed several people, and set ablaze many houses.

Confirming the incident to journalists on Wednesday in a telephone chat, the chairman of the local government, Phillip Ebenyakwu said that 10 people were killed and seven houses set ablaze.

The chairman said, “Yes, it’s confirmed. There was an attack. What they gave me is 10 (those killed)

“They (gunmen) were armed with sophisticated weapons, they were looting, robbing and burning houses and killing people.

Also Read:

“About seven houses were burnt down, they went away with many properties and animals such as goats and fowls.

Ebenyakwu said he had reported the incident to the police and the Department of State Security.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state command, Catherine Anene said she was yet to get the report from the Divisional Police Officer in Agatu.

Post Views: 0