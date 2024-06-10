Erotic Monday Night: Quickie on the highway, by Tiwa Says

I like to explore and see the world, but I don’t really like going on road travels. I don’t only have a phobia for fast cars, I have a fear of the roads because of the insecurities in the country. Nevertheless, I agreed to a road trip with a few of my trusted friends.

I convinced Rotimi to go with me because I knew that I would need some dick action at some point on the trip.

We left Lagos early. It was fun to stop and view some towns and villages along the way. We were almost at our final stop when the car suddenly stopped. You can imagine my fear and anxiety rose by 100 percent. I was quite uncomfortable that we had to park on the side of the lone road.

Two of my male friends went into the town close to us in search of a mechanic, while the rest of us waited by the car. Call it a panic attack, but I needed to ease myself so bad at that moment. Rotimi walked me into the bush by the side of the road so I could relieve myself.

After I was done easing myself, a naughty thought crossed my mind and I shared it with Rotimi. Always in for some excitement, he smiled and said: “Why not?”

There was no time for foreplay. I raised my skirt, pulled my panties to one side and bent over. Rotimi pulled his shorts down, got out his dick and entered me from the back. While he fucked me, we kept looking around and watching out for any sound. I think that even added to the fun. It seemed like we were having sex for the first time. We both came quickly. That’s what it was meant to be anyway: A quickie.

We adjusted ourselves and returned to the car. Our friends were back and the car was fixed. As we continued on the trip, we kept smiling at each other.

Later that night, we took a shower together and retired to the bed. I had been meaning to shave. My coochie had gotten bushy, but I have been so busy. Rotimi offered. He not only shaved me, he licked and sucked my smooth pussy. Then he slipped two fingers in me and finger fucked me. Slowly. Intentionally. It was so pleasurable. I was almost crying in pleasure. I came many times over.

He then spread my legs wide, dug his head in and smelled my pussy like it was freshly baked bread. With my legs in the air, he slipped his rock hard penis in me and I gasped at the fullness. He fucked me slow, then he fucked me fast. He licked my toes and called my name.

I bit the pillow as I came again. “Daddy is going to cum now,” he said, as he stiffened and poured his juice in me. Needless to say, it was a trip to remember.

