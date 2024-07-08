Erotic Monday Night: How I consoled my grieving colleague, by Tiwa Says

Sometimes sex can help you cope with grief. At least it can offer temporary comfort. For some people it’s the last thing on their minds at such times, but if you let your guard down and be vulnerable, you are likely to reap the benefits. Some people can testify to relief sex gives when nothing else works.

I hadn’t seen Dave in a while. I knew he was on leave so I expected to see more of him off work, but that didn’t happen. After about a week of silence, I decided to go and check on him. When I got to his place, I saw his car parked so I was glad I caught him at home.

I rang his bell but got no immediate response. When he finally opened the door for me, Dave looked bad. His eyes were swollen and his beard had grown out like he had not shaved in a week. He left the door open and went in. I stepped in and closed the door after me.

I walked up to Dave and asked him what the matter was. He looked at me and fell into my arms sobbing. His body was shaking as he cried. I took him in my arms, rocking him from left to right till he calmed down.

When he was calm, I took off his clothing and took him to the bathroom. Together we took a shower. I lathered his body and washed him, while the flowing water rinsed away his troubles. I massaged his neck to further loosen his stress nuts. He breathed deeply and I knew we were getting there.

Gently I found my way to his thighs. I rinsed and caressed softly till I got to his dick. I massaged it gently with my soapy hand. He moaned and moved his head backward as the water flowed freely on him. I gave him the sweetest handjob under the shower.

As he was about to pop, I went on my knees and took all of him in my mouth. I deep throated him. He shook like he was convulsing as he emptied his cum in my mouth.

He still had a full erection so I led him to the room, sat him on a chair, turned my back to him and put his dick in me. It went in smoothly. I was super wet. Up and down, in and out, I followed the rhythm. “Baby, it’s deep,” I moaned, but I did not stop.

When my knees were getting weak, he held my waist and hit me from below, following the rhythm, but faster this time. We both let out a loud moan at the same time, reaching the peak of our enjoyment.

After we had freshened up, we laid in bed as he told me that he lost his cousin and how he has not been himself since because they were really close. I did my best to console him. And, of course, we had another round before I left his place.

