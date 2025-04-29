CJN warns NBA over frivolous petitions against judges

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has issued a strong warning to the Nigerian Bar Association against submitting frivolous petitions against judges.

According to the CJN, many petitions accusing judges of corruption are often frivolous, baseless, and lacking in substance.

This was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the CJN on Media, Tobi Soniyi, on Tuesday.

In the statement, the CJN, while responding to calls from members of the NBA Bar and Bench Forum for greater protection for judicial officers, urged legal practitioners to defend the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary rather than disparage it.

Justice Kekere-Ekun emphasised that “some people write petitions against judges simply to intimidate them.”

She expressed concern that judges are often traumatised after being investigated, only to be exonerated when no wrongdoing is found.

However, the CJN encouraged anyone with genuine grievances against judges to direct their complaints to the National Judicial Council.

Justice Kekere-Ekun warned that “anyone accusing judges of corruption must support the allegation with clear and credible evidence.”

She also expressed disappointment at the NBA’s silence when frivolous allegations are made against judges.

The CJN further criticised the practice of lawyers appearing on television to slam judges without first reading court judgments to understand the reasoning behind the decisions.

She called on senior counsel to mentor young lawyers, fostering discipline and professionalism within the legal profession.

The Chairman of the NBA Bar and Bench Forum, Richard Ahonaruogho, echoed the CJN’s concerns.

He advised the NJC to screen petitions against judges to discard frivolous ones and avoid wasting the council’s time.

Ahonaruogho suggested imposing heavy costs for frivolous petitions to discourage the practice.

He also appealed for the CJN’s support in fostering mutual respect between the Bar and the Bench.

