Chiemeka’s appointment as NGX CEO will deepen market growth – Professional Group

The appointment of Jude Chiemeka as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has continued to generate widespread acclaim from industry professionals, who believe his extensive experience and proven leadership qualities will drive NGX towards sustained success.

Chiemeka is a seasoned executive with a robust background in finance and management.

He brings over 30 years of professional experience in securities trading, asset management, and investment banking across African markets.

He joined the Nigerian Stock Exchange as the Divisional Head of Trading Business in February 2019 and became the Divisional Head of Capital Markets in 2021. Before his current position, he was the Executive Director of Capital Markets at NGX.

As Chiemeka steps into his new role, the Securities and Investment Empowerment Network (SIEN), a prominent professional group in the finance sector, has described his appointment as a transformative force capable of deepening growth and further enhancing confidence in the market.

The group in a statement signed by its President, Dr. Albert Ogunseyinde, said Chiemeka’s extensive experience provides him with a deep understanding of the complexities of the financial markets and the strategic vision needed to navigate them.

“Chiemeka’s appointment as CEO of NGX is a testament to his exceptional leadership abilities and extensive industry experience,” said Ogunseyinde. “His deep understanding of the financial markets, coupled with his strategic acumen, makes him the ideal person to lead NGX into a new era of growth and innovation.

“His amiable leadership style, characterized by a commitment to excellence and a focus on stakeholder engagement, has earned him a reputation as a transformative leader. His previous roles have demonstrated his ability to drive organizational change, enhance operational efficiency, and foster a culture of transparency, accountability and empathy.”

Before joining the Exchange, Chiemeka worked at United Capital Securities Limited, a subsidiary of United Capital Plc. As the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, he led significant initiatives such as the first cross-border trading under the West African Capital Market Integration initiative. He was also instrumental in strategy, market penetration, product development, and client management. Notably, he spearheaded the issuance and listing of the first Eurobonds Mutual Fund ($10M) on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and launched the Wealth for Women Mutual Fund, the first gender-focused mutual fund listed on the Exchange.

Before his tenure at United Capital Plc, Chiemeka served as the CEO/MD of Chapel Hill Denham Securities. In this role, he was responsible for strategy, leadership, product development, and customer relationship management. Under his leadership, the firm ranked among the top 10 brokerage firms, accounting for over 70% of market trades with a 4% market share. Before that, he was the CEO/MD of RenCap Securities (Nigeria) Limited, a subsidiary of Renaissance Capital Plc, where he handled customer relationship management, trading, management reports, budgets, and client acquisition.

In 2008, he was the Head of Securities Trading at Afrinvest West Africa Ltd, managing fixed-income and equities transactions across African markets for international and domestic institutional clients. He participated in several landmark transactions, including the first Global Depository Receipts (GDR) transaction on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Nigerian International Debt Fund, and Reverse GDR trades. His career began in 1994 at Dominion Trust Limited.

SIEN said with Chiemeka’s boisterous resume, NGX is expected to undergo significant advancements under his leadership. The group said industry experts anticipate that his strategic initiatives will focus on leveraging technology to enhance trading processes, improving market accessibility, and fostering investor confidence.

Chiemeka’s vision for NGX aligns with the broader objectives of positioning the exchange as a leading player in the global financial markets. The Nigerian Exchange Limited plays a crucial role in the nation’s economic development by facilitating capital formation and promoting investment opportunities. With Chiemeka at the helm, we are confident that NGX will continue to contribute significantly to the growth and diversification of Nigeria’s economy,” said Ogunseyinde.

“There is now a palpable sense of optimism about the future of the Nigerian Exchange Limited as the financial community looks forward to a new era under Chiemeka’s leadership. With his extensive experience, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence, we believe Chiemeka is well positioned to steer NGX towards a path of sustained success and greater prominence in the global financial ecosystem.”

Chiemeka, is a Fellow and Council Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (FCS), a Member of the Institute of Directors (IOD), and the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), UK. He is also a Fellow of the Association of Investment Advisers and Portfolio Managers and an Associate of the Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria. He holds degrees from the University of Oxford, UK, Lagos Business School, and the University of Lagos. He is married to Temitayo Chiemeka and they are blessed with children.

