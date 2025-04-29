Obasanjo, Gowon, Anyaoku, Ibru, governors, others to honour late Edwin Clark in Lagos

Ahead of the scheduled obsequies for late Niger Delta leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, who passed on in February at 97 years, associates, friends and family members of the late elder statesman will be holding a major tributes and prayers ceremony in Lagos on Thursday, 1st of May to celebrate the life, times and legacies of the Nonagenarian

The event is being put together at the instance of EK Clark’s widow, Dr Abisola Shodipo-Clark in collaboration with associates of the Niger Delta leader.

The event is in recognition of the huge network of friends and associates of the former federal Commissioner of Information and second Republic Senator, who served the country from Lagos in the 70s and 80s respectively.

The event which is expected to host eminent Nigerians, statesmen and women, including leaders of ethnic nationalities and the civil society from across Nigeria will hold at the Lagos Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja from 2pm on Thursday, 1st May, 2025

A short tribute lecture on ‘True Federalism and Resource Control in Nigeria’ will be delivered on behalf of The Patriots by Prince Fafaa Dan-Princewill, JD, a lawyer, businessman and experienced political activist from Rivers State, while songs of praise and prayers will be conducted by The Trinity House led by a renowned Christian leader in Nigeria, Itua Ighodaloh

Some key associates and political leaders invited to grace the occasion are former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and wife, leader of the Patriots, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Chairman of PANDEF, Amb Godknows Igali, acting Leader of Afenifere, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, General Ike Nwachuckwu, Obong Victor Attah, Dr Kalu Idika Kalu, Sir Kensington Adebutu, Chief Nike Akande, Chief Maiden Ibru, Chief Goodie Ibru, Chief Wale Babalakin, Governors of the six Southwest states, key traditional rulers in the Southwest and prominent Niger Delta leaders and groups in Southwest.

Some members of the Organising Committee of the event include; Senator Iyabo Obasanjo, Chief Paxy Alakeme, High Chief John Odeyemi, Barong Uranta, Olumide Ajayi and veteran Olawale Okunniyi, among others, while Dr Abisola Shodipo Clark, widow of late Chief Edwin Clark is the Chief Host of the ceremony.

