Ibom Air sets date to resume flights to Enugu

Ibom Air will resume flight operations to and from Enugu beginning from Sunday, May 4, 2025.

This development followed the reopening of Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.

In a statement sighted on Tuesday, the airline said it reached the decision after the issuance of an official Notice to Airmen, NOTAM, on April 28, 2025, (Ref: A0126/25 NOTAMC A0125/25), confirming that Runway 08/26 at Enugu Airport has resumed normal operations.

The statement reads: “Consequently, all scheduled Ibom Air flights to and from Enugu from May 4 onwards have been reinstated.

“Our Customer Service Team is actively reaching out to affected passengers to facilitate rebooking and alternative travel arrangements where necessary.”

Post Views: 7