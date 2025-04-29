Court grants EFCC leave to play disc in trial of CBN ex-governor, Emefiele

A Federal Capital Territory High Court on Tuesday granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission leave to play compact disc as evidence in the trial of a former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Emefiele is being prosecuted before Justice Maryanne Anenih by the EFCC on six counts in which he, among others, was accused of unlawfully printing of new naira notes (naira redesign).

Anenih granted the EFCC leave after the prosecution counsel Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN asked for it.

At the resumed hearing on the matter, Oyedepo told the court that the business of the day was continuation of evidence of their seventh witness PW 7.

He however said there were other intervening events.

“My attention was drawn to a motion filed by the defendant counsel yesterday, though I learnt it was served on EFCC on April 25.

“The request in that motion will have an impact on the evidence of the witness; in view of that, I communicated with the defendant’s counsel so that we can see how to go about it,” he said.

He informed the court that he had a motion patterning a compact disc, which he had sent to the defence.

He said the prosecution could only play it when the leave of the court is sought.

He therefore sought for an adjournment for parties to look at the issues together.

Responding, the defendant counsel, Olulekun Ojo, SAN informed the court that on April 24, the defence filed a disclosure motion asking for facilities.

He said the filing of the motion could not stop the evidence of PW7 from going on because they stated that the facilities would be used at the trial.

“The facilities captured were what the prosecution stated to have provided at the inception of the case,” he said.

He added that for the day not to be seen as wasted, he would like a situation whereby the evidence of the PW 7 continued.

Ojo lamented that the defence spends about N4 million attending the trial from outside jurisdiction (Lagos)

He however said that he would leave it to the discretion of the court.

After listening to both parties, Anenih granted the EFCC leave to play the digital evidence.

“Application for adjournment is granted in the interest of justice to continue with the digital evidence and the oral evidence of PW7.

“Trial will continue on the already stated dates, May 6 and 22,” the judge said.

