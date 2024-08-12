Erotic Monday Night: Best break-up sex, by Tiwa Says

Break-ups are usually not fun experiences. It is basically doing without someone who has hitherto been a part of you. Someone you shared your life and time with. And even your bed, most times. Deciding you no longer want to be with that person is quite difficult, but sometimes it is necessary.

Relationships, no matter what form, usually start with a lot of excitement and mystery. Two people coming together to know each other better. The euphoria of new relationships feels really good, but as the relationship progresses, the partners get to know each other more and the habits, principles and characters flaws begin to surface and sometimes the parties involved cannot cope with these.

Unfortunately when the euphoria of new relationships dies down, the mystery is gone and reality sets in. For some people, they are able to keep the flame burning, but for many others, the relationship dies a natural death.

For some people, they realise that though their bodies speak the same language, their goals and way of life do not align. This was the case with me and this certain someone.

We had been together for a few months, but it was clear after a few weeks that we were not heading in the same direction. Yes, we had great sex, but that was not enough to keep us going. So we decided to end it. We didn’t want to end things badly so we agreed to meet at our usual spot.

We both have reasons why we thought the relationship couldn’t continue. And honestly, all the reasons on both sides were valid. True, we had chemistry, but it wasn’t enough to keep us together. We decided to capitalise on that chemistry to end things on a good note.

Without wasting much time, we both got out of our clothes and we kissed. The kiss was passionate from both ends. Maybe because we knew it could be our last kiss. He had put on some soft slow music to lighten the mood. So we just flowed.

I started by kissing his neck, the back of his ears then sticking my tongue in his ear. He gasped. As I continued to use my tongue on his face and neck, my fingers toyed with his nipples. He has big nipples. And sensitive ones too. I tickled and pulled softly. He purred. I went down with my tongue, licking and sucking his big dark nipples, while my hands stroked his equally big dick. This man melted right before my eyes. I didn’t stop.

I went down and took his dick in my mouth, sucking slowly, taking in every line and curve on his erect shaft. “Oh baby,” he moaned. I licked his balls, giving special attention to each ball. His juice spilled and I licked it up.

I stood in-between his legs, backing him as he sat down.I bent down and inserted his dick in me. Then I rocked him, going from one side to the other, grinding and whining. When I noticed he was close to coming, I increased the tempo, slamming my ass on his lap. He came screaming my name.

Is there a better way to say goodbye? We took some time to relax and eat because he needed to regain his energy, after which he also fucked me like never before. Needless to say I went home with a sore, but happy pussy.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: [email protected].

