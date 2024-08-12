Super Eagles Kelechi Nwakali joins Barnsley

Barnsley have signed Nigeria midfielder Kelechi Nwakali on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old arrives at Oakwell for an undisclosed fee from Chaves, a club in Portugal’s second tier, where he scored one goal and registered four assists last season.

“I knew this was an exciting opportunity for me, I know I can bring a lot to the team,” Nwakali told the club’s official website.

“I am looking forward to being back in England and making Oakwell my home for the next three years.”

Nwakali has made four senior appearances for the Nigerian men’s national team, Super Eagles, and left his country in 2016 to join Premier League side Arsenal.

Following numerous loan spells, the midfielder left the Gunners in 2019, signing for Spanish sides SD Huesca and then Ponferradina before joining Chaves last year.

“There is no doubt Kelechi is a really talented player who can offer (boss) Darrell (Clarke) something different,” said Barnsley’s sporting director Mladen Sormaz.

The Tykes began their 2024-25 League One campaign with a 2-1 home defeat to Mansfield Town.

Post Views: 0