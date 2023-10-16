Erotic Monday Night: A pleasurable chance meeting, by Tiwa Says

It’s funny how the universe works in connection with the mind to bring one’s thoughts to life. Raymond had been on my mind for a while, maybe because we didn’t part on a very good note.

We had a thing going for a short while, but it didn’t work out and we just drifted apart. No goodbyes. Nothing. We just stopped seeing and stopped texting each other. Relationships can be complicated sometimes.

Anyway, I was at my favourite supermarket the other day when someone tapped me on the shoulder. I turned around and saw Raymond smiling at me. I was shocked to see him because he was the last person I expected to see in that area and also because he had been in my thoughts. It felt surreal.

After the shock wore off, we exchanged normal pleasantries, and then he said that we needed to talk. I was glad he brought it up because I would have. Since my place was close by, I suggested we go to my place.

After I served drinks, we sat down to talk and we were able to see where we both missed it. There were other factors, but we were the major players. We both apologised and acknowledged that we could have done better.

I decided to seal the apology with a kiss. As I pulled away, he pulled me back to himself and kissed me harder and longer. I didn’t see that coming. I responded to his kisses lustfully. The kiss brought back memories of our hot and wild sexcapades.

His hands began to do magic on my body. I knew he was going to settle on his favourite spot, my breasts. He squeezed gently and his fingers rubbed on my nipples. I moaned and he smiled. He knew he still had me wrapped around his fingers when it came to sex.

I was determined to make good use of this opportunity so I took off my dress to give him a full view of my boobs. He grabbed them both and sucked while making sounds like a hungry baby. That was stimulating for me. I rubbed his head and used my other hand to feel for his dick. He was hard as a rock. I got his dick out of his pants and massaged it with intention.

He moaned and sucked harder on my breasts, biting my nipples lightly. I pulled down his pants and wrapped my legs around him. I then guided his hard long dick inside my pussy.

His strokes were not fast but not slow either. I felt him in my very core. My legs began to shake as I grabbed the couch. Oh God, oh God. I kept saying as I came. He carried me to the dining table and spread my legs apart as he entered me again. This time, his strokes were fast and hard. Do you love this dick baby, he asked. I love this dick, I replied as I screamed in pleasure. Take it, baby, he moaned as he released his juice into me.

Wow! What a pleasurable closure. Afterward, we freshened up and ate, while he told me about his fiancee. It was going to be his second marriage. I wished him luck as we parted ways.

This is how life should be, without drama. Now we could move on without any reservations. I’m glad I met him at the supermarket. I look forward to another chance meeting. Don’t blame me.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.