Erotic Monday Night: A fun weekend for four, by Tiwa Says

It was a boring weekend so we decided to have some company. Emeka and Shade were free-spirited and of like mind. So it was easy to get along. After a few drinks and some chit-chat, the atmosphere changed. We played a game of Truth and Dare, which got us all naked before long.

No one was taking the initiative so I decided to take the lead…I kissed Emeka and he reciprocated with so much passion.

I dragged him to the bedroom, leaving Shade and John to do their own thing. As soon as we got into the room, Emeka had his hands all over me, caressing my body…he grabbed my but cheeks and pulled me closer to him…grinding.

I felt his erection hard on me and I couldn’t help the sigh that escaped my mouth…boy! He is big! I took his hard dick in my hand and stroked it…I had to taste it…I planted soft kisses on his neck and chest till I got down to the main attraction….

He wasn’t only big, he was long, still, I took it all in… feeling it down my throat…in and out I sucked on it like It was my favourite lollipop…licking and teasing the tip…he moaned and gripped my head…as I continued in the rhythm of sucking…I didn’t want him to cum just yet so I switched positions and sat on his face…giving him a vantage point of my coochie…he didn’t disappoint, he sucked me like it was his last meal…the feeling was intense like I had never felt before…then I felt a rush…a gush of clear liquid coming out of me…wow! Did I just squirt?…we didn’t stop there though….

He got me to lay at the edge of the bed, raised my legs high up, and penetrated me…he started with slow thrusts then increased speed as it got intense…he hit the spot…he hit the G-spot and I moaned loudly…did I say that I am a very vocal lover? Yes, I am… I felt him shuddering as he came and that brought on my orgasm as well. We collapsed on the bed…spent.

I couldn’t wait to hear about John’s escapades. The night ended up being eventful after all.

NB: Purely fiction

