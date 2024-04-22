Erotic Monday Night: Sex in the rain, by Tiwa Says

Life can be hard sometimes but there are some little pleasures that make the journey bearable. I don’t know about you but I’ve been feeling particularly stressed lately. The weather is so hot and the electricity supply is so scarce.

One would think that stable electricity would be a consolation at this time that the weather is so unfriendly.

Instead, it seems there’s some kind of gang up to frustrate Lagosians.

I decided I needed a change of environment to ease off some stress and refresh. So I went to spend the weekend with an old flame I bumped into during the week.

Segun was not just an old flame, he was a childhood friend and someone I could trust and tell anything. The sex was just an added perk.

We had not seen each other for a while before now so we had a lot to talk about. I poured out my heart to him about my struggles and even some fears I had. As usual, he was able to make me feel better. We had only spent a few hours together and I was already feeling some renewed zest.

I had the freedom to roam the house naked because Segun stayed by himself in a bungalow and we were the only people in the compound. Besides, it was too hot to wear clothes.

Sometime in the evening, it started to rain. I was so excited about the change in weather that I ran out of the house into the rain. Call me a village girl.

The rain was not only soothing on my body. It was therapeutic to my soul. A few minutes later, Segun stepped out to join me in the rain. He had on his boxers, he didn’t have the boldness to be totally naked as I was.

We held each other for a while, watching the showers caress our bodies. I don’t know if it was because I was naked or the weather or the fact that we held each, whatever it was, I suddenly became horny.

I went down on Segun, lowering his boxers and bringing out his dick. I took him in my mouth and sucked his sugar stick. It felt really good to suck a dick in the rain. He moaned and I moaned. At one point, I wondered who was getting more pleasure from the experience.

He pulled me up and lifted me on the boot of his car. He spread my legs and stuck his head in…. Oh my. Segun sucked my pussy slowly and intentionally, using his tongue to stroke my clitoris lightly. I was in heaven. Thank God for the rain. It masked our moans. I spilled my juice on his face.

He put me down, turned me around so I was facing the boot then he entered me from the back. As he fucked me, the pouring rain added to the sound effect of his body slamming against my ass.

I held on to his legs as I came. He grabbed my hips and thrusted faster as he came. It was good, I won’t lie.

We freshened up in the rain, then went back inside to cosy up under the duvet. We talked late into the night, had another round of sex and eventually slept in the early hours of the morning.

It was a really refreshing weekend for me. I was glad I made the decision to take the time out.

