Enugu detains man who allegedly chopped off wife’s hand

The Enugu State Government says it has detained for prosecution, Sunday Echegi, who allegedly chopped off his wife, Chinonso Echegi’s hand, in Nsukka Area of the state.

Ngozi Enih, Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Enih’s statement underscores Governor Peter Mbah’s administration’s commitment to combating domestic and gender-based violence in Enugu State.

“This zero-tolerance stance is part of the administration’s broader efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents, particularly vulnerable populations,” she said.

Enih said the governor’s action demonstrated a strong resolve to address these issues head-on.

“This move not only provides support to the victim but also sends a strong message that such behaviour will not be tolerated.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Echegi’s alleged brutal act surfaced on social media on January 26.

Enih said that Echegi, who hails from Ibagwa Ani in Nsukka Local Government Area, had allegedly cut off his wife’s hand following a quarrel.

“This is yet another sad development, which we are following up to ensure that justice is done.

“The information we have is that the man in question aimed for the wife’s head during a disagreement, but ended up chopping off the left hand with which she tried to fend off the machete.

“She also sustained an injury on the right hand. So, we swung into action immediately we got the information and had him arrested immediately and he is now in police custody,” she said.

The commissioner emphasised that the top priority at the moment was to save the victim’s life and ensure she received the necessary medical attention.

“So, we have moved her to the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, where she is currently receiving full medical attention.

“Meanwhile, this is a case the government is taking very seriously.

“The wife of the governor, Mrs Nkechinyere Mbah, is personally on this matter and has vowed that justice must be served.

“The suspect will be moved to the Police Force Criminal Investigation Department, Enugu today for a thorough investigation.

“From there, the law will take its full course,” Enih said.

“The Enugu State Government is taking a strong stance against domestic and Gender-Based Violence (GBV), as well as child abuse.

“Residents are warned to refrain from such acts, as the current administration will not tolerate them.

“This move aims to protect vulnerable individuals, especially women and children, from harm,” she added.

NAN reports that The Mbah administration has taken a strong stance against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and child abuse since taking office.

This is evident in the numerous arrests, investigations, and ongoing trials for various offenses related to GBV and child abuse.

The administration’s efforts are part of a broader movement to combat GBV and child abuse, which are pervasive issues affecting many communities.

