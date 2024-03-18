Energy Transition: Kyari joins global leaders at CERAWeek 2024

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited will be at the 2024 CERAWeek Conference scheduled to be held in Houston, United States from March 18 to 22, 2024.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari will headline the plenary session on March 19, 2024.

It is titled: “Leadership Dialogue.”

On the same day, NNPCL’s Executive Vice President, Upstream, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, will also headline a Plenary Session titled: “What are the Choices for Upstream Strategies?”

On March 20, 2024, it will be the turn of the Executive Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energy, Olalekan Ogunleye, who will be a panelist on a Strategic Dialogue Session, titled: “Africa’s Energy Future: Access, Investment and Sustainability.”

CERAWeek is one of the largest energy conferences in the world, drawing thousands of foremost global energy industry experts and a host of other corporate and government leaders from around the world annually to Houston, United States for a weeklong conversation on the future of energy.

Organised by S&P Global, the conference has grown in recent years to accommodate new energy technologies and climate issues.

The 2024 conference is expected to have participants from 90 countries and will feature 1,400 speakers.

Under the theme: “Multidimensional Energy Transition: Markets, Climate, Technology and Geopolitics,” the CERAWeek 2024 will explore “strategies for a multidimensional, multispeed and multifuel energy transition” as the global energy industry tries to respond to and offer insight into roadmap towards, growing demand for emissions reductions and moving towards cleaner forms of energy.