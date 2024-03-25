El-Rufai holds fresh meeting with SDP leaders

Former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has met with another chieftain of the Social Democratic Party, further fueling speculation about his future political plans.

El-Rufai was pictured at the Abuja residence of Senator Abubakar Gada, along with SDP chairman Shehu Musa Gabam and other party leaders.

Also present were Senator Teslim Folarin, the All Progressives Congress gubernatorial candidate for Oyo State in the 2023 general elections, and Senator Nazif Suleiman, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party from Bauchi State.

This meeting at Senator Gada’s home in Abuja on Sunday night comes shortly after El-Rufai hosted a gathering at his Abuja residence, which included the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam (a chieftain of the APC), Shehu Musa Gabam, and others, for a Ramadan iftar (the breaking of fast).

El-Rufai also visited Gabam at the SDP secretariat.

Also Read:

While photos from these visits have sparked various reactions on social media, with many speculating about El-Rufai’s potential presidential bid in 2027, his media adviser, Muyiwa Adekeye, has denied any political motives behind the visits.

Adekeye stated that the speculations were merely an “unhealthy obsession with politics,” emphasizing that personal relationships can exist independently of political affiliations.