Eid: Police intercept humans, 95 motorcycles hidden in two trucks with rams

The Ogun State Police Command has discovered several humans of Northern origin and 95 motorcycles hidden inside two DAF Trucks bearing rams for sale during the Eid celebration.

The Eagle Online learnt that the trucks were driven by one Kalit Gafaru, 28 years, and one Awalu Idris, 32 years.

The spokesperson of the Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development to The Eagle Online on Monday.

According to a Situation Report sighted by The Eagle Online, the operatives of the Igbeba Police Division under the Ogun State Police Command were alerted about the trucks, which concealed the motorcycles alongside several Hausas in their numbers, who were intending to sell their rams in Ijebu-Ode during the Sallah celebration.

The Eagle Online was made to understand: “Upon the receipt of the information, Officers proceeded to the scene and met the fully loaded trucks conveying Hausas in their number, claiming to be in Ijebu-Ode from the North to sell rams during the Ileya celebration.

Also Read:

“Their luggages, animals and a large number of second hand motorcycles which they claimed were bought in Ijebu-Ode as well as both trucks were taken to the station.

“All persons, luggages, animals and the motorcycles were off-loaded and a total of ninety-five (95) fairly used motorcycles were recovered and screened.

“Fifty-Eight (58) motorcycles were cleared and released to their owners while thirty-seven (37) remain suspected and have been impounded at the station.”

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, told The Eagle Online that investigations are ongoing to unravel the true position of the motorcycles, adding that the acclaimed owners are being interrogated at the station.