Eid-el-Fitr: Muslim professional group tasks faithful on steadfastness

The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and the professions, has charged adherents of Islam on steadfastness in devotion in the face of challenges and adversities.

The call was contained in a congratulatory message by the group’s National Amir, Engr. Kamil Olalekan, on Tuesday.

Olalekan’s message was on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of this year’s Ramadan fasting.

According to the organisation’s National Public Affairs Secretary, Muideen Adeleke, the Amir described Ramadan as a month-long spiritual regeneration, calling for reflection on the significance of the season, regarded as the month of mercy and blessings, by upholding its kernel at the personal and corporate levels at all times.

The Companion’s leader noted the high level of piety exhibited by Muslims during the holy month, stressing: “Nigeria will be a better place if the leaders and the led could replicate such piety in their public and private lives at all times.”

To this end, Engr. Olalekan charged Muslims in particular to always follow the injunctions of Allah and the approval of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) in all situations to enable them to provide the requisite illumination for the society to thrive.

While lauding the upscale in spiritual activities and virtues that characterised the Ramadan season, The Companion head contended that activities such as regular recitation of the Holy Qur’an, supererogatory prayers, renewed brotherhood, and care for the less privileged in the society remain vital components of Islamic practice during the remaining 11 months of the Muslim calendar.

Referring to the subsisting inclement economic climate among other challenges being experienced by the teeming masses, Olalekan charged Muslims not to despair.

The group’s leader equally enjoined all Nigerians to eschew bitterness, hatred and wickedness in the face of rising inflation, stressing that all hands must be on deck to fast-track the restoration of sanity in critical sectors of national life.

Meanwhile, Amir recalled the recent passage of one of the organisation’s stakeholders, Prof. Muhammad Yaqub, who died on completion of Umrah in Makkah.

He commiserated with the family, friends and colleagues on the irreparable loss.

“We must admit that the death of one of us, Professor Muhammad Yaqub, was painful, yet, we have to take solace in the fact that he died as a Muslim at a privileged location(Makkah),” the association said.

The Companion prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the don, accept his return, gift him with jannatul firdaus and grant the family he left behind the fortitude to bear the great loss.