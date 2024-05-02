How to check bullying in schools — Educationists

Some educationists say a multi-faceted approach involving collaboration by schools, teachers, parents and students is crucial in combating bullying in schools.

They made their views known in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Wednesday.

They spoke in reaction to a recent bullying incident that occurred in an Abuja school.

Sunday Fowowe, National President, Association of Nursery and Primary Education Instructors in Nigeria, said that prevention of bullying would help in improving students’ performance.

Fowowe, also a lecturer, Department of Early Childhood Care and Primary Education Studies, Lagos State University of Education, called for comprehensive anti-bullying policies and programmes in schools.

He said these were necessary in order to promote empathy, respect, and understanding.

He said: “These include fostering open communication channels, educating students about the impacts of bullying and providing support systems for both victims and perpetrators.

“Schools should also enforce strict disciplinary actions for those engaging in bullying behaviour while offering counselling and rehabilitation opportunities for offenders to learn from their actions.

“Additionally, promoting a culture of inclusivity and celebrating diversity can help create a safer and more supportive environment for all students.

“When students engage in bullying behaviour, it’s crucial to address it promptly and appropriately.”

Fowowe said that it was essential to approach each case with understanding and focus on rehabilitation, rather than solely punitive measures.

He added: “They need to ensure that students learn from their mistakes and are supported in developing healthier behaviours.

“In addition, creating a supportive network involving teachers, counsellors, and parents can help identify and address underlying issues contributing to bullying behaviour.

“Encouraging bystander intervention and empowering students to speak up against bullying can also play a significant role in preventing and stopping such acts.”

Fowowe said that promoting positive behaviours through peer mentoring programmes and fostering a sense of belonging and acceptance could contribute to building a more inclusive school community where bullying would be less likely to occur.

Olaniyi Jemisoye, Vice Principal, Academics, Grimes International College, Suberu Oje, Alagbado, Lagos State, described bullying as a “serious matter” that was becoming unbearable among students in schools.

Jemisoye insisted that college managements must pay attention to such issues on a daily basis at the assembly ground as part of efforts to create awareness.

He said that tackling the issue required a collaborative approach of the school management and parents.

He said: “We are adopting different measures to eradicate bullying; we talk to the students on the danger and penalties that come with such an act when they are caught.

“We encourage the students to speak up whenever they encounter such from their peers, even on any form of harassment from either seniors or juniors.

“It’s a punishable offence.

“As a matter of fact, any student caught or reported with proof, he or she will be suspended for two weeks as a warning, and on return will be made to sign an undertaking.

“However, when we have a severe case in spite of warnings, that student will be expelled from the school with an official letter to back it up.”

The vice principal said that bullying in any form affects students’ academic performances, general behaviour and social life, and should be handled with an effective approach.

Prof. Babajide Abidogun, National President, Early Childhood Association of Nigeria, said that bullying was a common phenomenon in Nigerian schools but stakeholders must stand against it.

Abidogun, also a lecturer, Department of Educational Foundations and Counselling Psychology, Lagos State University, said teachers and school administrators must monitor and guide the children.

He said: “Even during the break periods, teachers and caregivers must be visible around the children.

“Parents have a lot of work to do in this too because they are the first teachers to the children.

“The children must be well trained from home so that good manners can be impacted into the child.

“A child raised in a violent environment will be violent in school, believing it’s a normal way of life.”

Abidogun said that the government’s policy on “spare the rod and spoil the child” should be reconsidered.

He added: “When a child misbehaves, he or she should be punished accordingly, but this is no longer the case because of the policy of the government.

“Conclusively, bullying is a no to me and must be eradicated from schools.

“It is the duty of all stakeholders to be ready to combat this social menace.”

NAN.