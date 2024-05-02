Why I left for UK to do menial jobs — Sola Sobowale

Nigeria’s popular actress, Sola Sobowale, has revealed the reasons she left Nigeria for the United Kingdom to do menial jobs.

The 58-year-old versatile actress across the English and Yoruba genres revealed this in a podcast: “King of Talk.”

Sobowale, who is happily married to Oludotun Sobowole with five children, revealed this to the host of the podcast and ace comedian, Teju Babyface.

She said despite the fact that she could boast of N5 million within months as appearance fees in movies in the early 2000’s, she still had to leave in order to pay the needed bills for her children studying in the United Kingdom.

She equally recounted how several persons she met on the job at first did not believe she was the one, and their shock when they eventually knew the truth.

She also revealed that she earned 7.5 pounds per hour for cleaning, cooking and mopping office floors in the UK.

Sobowale, the main attraction in popular movie: “The King of Boys,” told Teju Babyface: “It was confusing because my tag read: ‘Olu,’ because I did not put Olusola, especially one of the top Ogas looked at me and said: ‘Have I met you before?’

“And I said no.

“Then he looked at me and walked away.

“After I saw him in the office, I went there and asked: ‘May I know you sir?’

“And he said his name is Seye Fadipe.

“And I said yes, you have met me before.

“I said my name is Sola Sobowale.

“You met me on the television.

“He looked at me and said: ‘Are you crazy?’

“I said I am not crazy.

“He asked: ‘What are you doing?’

“You are up there in Nigeria.

“But there was something better than that.

“My future.

“My children are my future.

“There will be a time when the energy that Sola Sobowale has will no longer be there.

“Then it is what you sow that you reap.

“At that time, Sola Sobowale was baba carer.

“Carer that there is nothing you will not do.

“Not senior carer or team leader.

“You will wash.

“You will carry.

“You will clean.

“You will do everything.

“That was what I was doing.

“The following week, my name was called to go to college and register.”