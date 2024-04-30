2024 Hajj: First batch of Nigerians get departure date

The Chairman, Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Faruku Musa-Enabo, has disclosed that the transportation of prospective pilgrims from the state would commence on May 15.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria and National Airspace Management Agency had earlier promised to use Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi for the 2024 Hajj operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this is in view of the provision of an array of modern facilities at the airport and its inspection by the aviation regulatory authorities.

Alhaji Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbi State Governor, made this known in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Idris quoted the board’s chairman as saying this while addressing the members of the 2024 Hajj Publicity Committee.

Musa-Enabo said the first flight would consist of 423 intending pilgrims from Jega and Arewa Local Government Areas, including officials.

He said that the second flight would convey another set of 423 pilgrims from Argungu and Dandi Local Government Areas and officials.

Musa-Enabo added that pilgrims from Kalgo, Aliero, Bunza and Gwandu LGAs were expected to make the third flight.

In the same vein, pilgrims from Birnin Kebbi LGA would be transported in the fourth flight and the fifth flight would carry pilgrims from Zuru, Danko Wasagu, Fakai and Koko Bese LGAs.

The chairman explained that Bagudo LGA would make the sixth flight, Yauri, Shanga and Ngaski LGAs would be conveyed in the seventh flight, while the eighth flight would airlift pilgrims from Maiyama and Augie LGAs.

He said that Governor Nasir Idris, other officials and a combination of remaining intending pilgrims from all the 21 LGAs of the state would form the last flight.

The chairman said a comprehensive list of the pilgrims and their flights would be made public at the board’s headquarters to enable them to reschedule their activities.

Commenting on the number of people that successfully paid the balance of N1.9 million as directed by NAHCON, Musa-Enabo commended Idris for defraying the balance of N1 million for each of the intending pilgrims.

He said: “All they need to pay is a balance of N900,000.

“I am glad to inform you that all the intending pilgrims from Kebbi have paid the balance, except three people.

“However, the state government is trying to intervene on the issue to ensure that these three people too perform the Hajj.”

Musa-Enabo advised the members of the committee to discharge their duties diligently by ensuring effective and efficient coverage of 2024 Hajj operation.