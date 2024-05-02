Breaking: Alleged Naira Abuse: Cubana Chief Priest moves for settlement

Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has opted for out of court settlement in the case of alleged Naira abuse against him.

The case of money abuse was filed against the Cubana Chief Priest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Thursday, the legal team of the popular bar man told the court that there was a move to settle the issue out of court.

Also Read:

At the last hearing, Cubana Chief Priest was granted N10 million by the court.