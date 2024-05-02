Lagos uncovers 86 rooms under bridge where tenants pay N250,000 per room yearly + Video

The Lagos state Government has uncovered 86 rooms under the Dolphin Estate Bridge in Ikoyi, Lagos Island, where tenants each pay N250,000 per year.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, revealed the shocking development on Wednesday.

Also Read:

Wahab, in a post on his X, said: “A total number of 86 rooms, partitioned into 10×10 and 12×10, and a container used for different illegal activities were discovered under the Dolphin Estate Bridge.

See 86 rooms under Lagos bridge where tenants pay 250k per annum per room



Big Wiz Ajar Morayo Lionel Messi Atiku Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Lagos-Calabar Bread V and N Money Heist Ayra Seyi Landmark Emefiele Jamb #BibleStudy #Fuel #DEagleOnline pic.twitter.com/qm0tMQULtS — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) May 2, 2024

“They have all been removed by the enforcement team of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.”

Special Adviser to the Governor on the Environment, Kunle Rotimi-Akodu, said on the discovery: “Squatters dwelling under the bridge leading from inward Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi were evicted today Tuesday, 30th of April, 2024 by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps LAGESC (aka KAI).

“These people created their illegal settlement under the bridge, thereby exposing the critical infrastructure to impending destruction. 23 persons have so far been arrested and MoE/KAI will continue to monitor the place.

“The law will take its course.

“Continuation of the removal of abode under Dolphin bridge.

“11 more persons were arrested. It is important to note that wood materials were used to construct the shelters, some occupants used gas cylinders, and some had stored fuel for their generators, these are recipes for disaster.”

More videos and pictures of 86 rooms under Lagos bridge where tenants pay 250k per annum per room



Big Wiz Seyi Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Lagos-Calabar Nationwide SamKlef Obalende Pastor Popsy Bread Atiku Ekpoma Yorubas Prison Break #Fuel#DEagleOnline pic.twitter.com/6Vl6yTJJ9U — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) May 2, 2024