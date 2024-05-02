Abuja: student slumps, dies on campus

A 100 Level student of Veritas University in Abuja, simply identified as Joshua Daniel, reportedly died after he slumped at the institution’s gymnasium on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

This was made known in a statement released by the University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Hyacinth Ichoku, on Wednesday evening.

According to the statement, "All attempts by the medical team, led by the Chief Medical Director, to revive him failed and was pronounced dead."

"The parents of the student have been informed and the school has, as a matter of procedure, informed the police about the tragic incident."

The vice chancellor’s statement tagged:’Notification of the Death of a Student on Campus”, read in full:”On behalf of Management, staff and students of Veritas University, I regret to announce the painful and sudden death on Campus of one of our students, Mr Joshua Daniel, who passed away on 30th April, 2024.

“Mr. Joshua Daniel, who was a 100 Level student in the Department of Computer Sciences, slumped at the University Gymnasium and all attempts by the Medical Team, led by the Chief Medical Director, to revive him failed and was pronounced dead.

“The parents of the student have been informed and the school has, as a matter of procedure, informed the police about the tragic incident.

“Our thoughts are with the parents of the late student as well as the Head of Department and Students of the Department of Computer Sciences.

“We pray for the peaceful repose of the soul of our student and extend our most sincere condolences to the parents and pray to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“As a university, we will cooperate fully with all relevant authorities and the parents of the student to unravel the possible cause of death of our cherished student.”