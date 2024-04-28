Police nab two wanted car thieves in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory police command said its operatives have arrested two suspects in Mararaba area of Nasarawa State over car theft.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

She said the two suspects were arrested on April 23 in connection with series of car theft in the FCT and its environs.

Adeh said the suspects had been on the wanted list of the command for the past few months.

According to her, the suspects were trailed and arrested with the aid of digital reconstruction intelligence in a hotel in Nasarawa State while lavishing the proceeds of their crimes.

She said five vehicles and myriads of items reasonably suspected to be charms were recovered from the suspects.

Adeh said the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Benneth Igweh, had enjoined residents to take all necessary steps to protect their valuables.

The CP pledged the commitment to ensure the safety and security of lives and property in the FCT.

Igweh urged residents to be vigilant and take advantage of the police emergency lines to report suspicious activities on 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938 and 07057337653.