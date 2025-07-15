Police rescue three kidnap victims, recover ransom money

The Abia State Police Command has rescued three kidnapped victims and recovered N2 million ransom money in addition to other exhibits.

The spokesperson of the command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Maureen Chinaka, announced this in a statement she made available to newsmen.

In the statement in Umuahia on Monday, Chinaka said the rescued victims were Onyedikachi Peter Onyegsi, 42, male who hails from, Akpou, Isuochi, Abia State; Ifeanyi Nnabuife, 44, male; and Amarachi Nwaebubu, 26, female, who are Anambra State indigenes.

The Police Public Relations Officer said the items recovered from the kidnappers included one red Lexus 350 Jeep, N2 million cash, three mobile phones, and two leg shackles.

She said the arrest followed a report the Command received on April 12 regarding a kidnapping incident which occurred at Afojide Market, Isuochi in Umunneochi LGA.

She said the Command’s Intelligence Response Unit (IRU), acting on credible intelligence, in conjunction with other command tactical teams successfully rescued the three kidnapped victims on July 12 at about 5:30pm.

Chinaka said: “In the course of the operation, a red Lexus 350 Jeep, two million naira cash (part of the ransom payment), three mobile phones, and two leg chains or shackles were recovered.

“Some kidnappers connected with the heinous crime were apprehended and are currently undergoing interrogation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abia Command, CP Danladi Isa, reiterates the Command’s unwavering commitment to making the entire Abia safe, secure, and free from crime and criminality.”

