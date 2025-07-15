Lovers who murdered Chinese in Ogun, fled to Plateau arrested

The Ogun State Police Command has recorded another major breakthrough following the arrest of two suspects involved in the murder of a Chinese national, Chen Wang, an employee of WH Great Resource Limited, Ogere, Ogun State.

The Force Public Relations Officer and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced this in a statement he issued to newsmen.

In the statement on Monday, Adejobi said the company had on January 12, 2025 reported the murder of the Chinese to the Ogere Divisional Police Headquarters.

According to the distress call from the company, Wang was found dead in his office.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered the lifeless body of Wang with visible stab wounds to the chest.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two factory workers: Salma Peace Danladi, a female who is 20 years old, and Yinusa Abdulahi Jonah, a 25-year-old male, believed to be lovers, took advantage of the reduced number of staff on duty that day to kill Wang.

While on overtime duty, Jonah, who is from Borno State, and Danladi, from Taraba State, deliberately deactivated the company’s security systems, gained unauthorised access to his office, and stole the keys to his residence from his pocket.

They later broke into his home and made away with an undisclosed sum of money before fleeing the state.

After months of intelligence-led investigation, a team from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, cracked the crime and arrested the suspects on July 14, 2025 in Plateau State, where they had been hiding under false identities.

Also Read

According to Adejobi, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has commended the Ogun State Police Command, led by Commissioner of Police Lanre Ogunlowo, for his resilience in cracking the heinous crime, and all officers involved in the operation for their diligence, professionalism, and relentless pursuit of justice.

Egbetokun further reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to safeguarding all residents, citizens, and foreign nationals alike through proactive policing and precision-led investigations.

The suspects are currently in custody and will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations, the FPRO added.

Post Views: 1