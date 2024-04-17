Housewife seeks dissolution of 17-year-old ‘loveless’ marriage

A housewife, Lawal Modupe, has approached an Upper Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja seeking the dissolution of her 17-year-old marriage to her husband, Ismaila on the grounds of “lack of love and affection”.

Modupe told the court that she got married to Ismaila, according to Islamic laws on October 24, 2007.

According to the mother of three, her husband had sent her out of their matrimonial home on June 17, 2023.

“I do not love him anymore and I want the court to dissolve the marriage,” she said.

The respondent however said that he still loves his wife and would not grant her request for divorce.

He pleaded with the court to call for a mediation involving his family and that of the wife.

The Judge, Mohammed Wakili, however advised the respondent to make efforts to win his wife’s love back, and for her to give her husband another chance.

The judge gave the couple two weeks to settle their differences and report back to the court on May 2.