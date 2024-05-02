14-year-old Nigerian killed with sword in UK

A 14-year-old boy killed in a sword attack in London, United Kingdom this week has been identified as Daniel Anjorin, a British-Nigerian.

According to available information, the British-Nigerian was killed by a 36-year-old man, Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo.

The attack occurred on Tuesday at about 7am as Anjorin walked to school in Hainault, East London.

Monzo, a Spanish-Brazilian national, the police said, would appear at Barkingside Magistrates Court on May 2.

He has also been charged with “two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary, and possession of a bladed article”.

Also Read:

Anjorin’s school, Bancroft, located in Woodford Green, near Hainault, said: “He was a true scholar, demonstrating commendable dedication to his academic pursuits.

“His positive nature and gentle character will leave a lasting impact on us.”

Giving an account of the event, the Metropolitan Police said the incident occurred just before 7am.

Monzo reportedly crashed a van into a house fence, hitting a 33-year-old man before stabbing him in the neck.

A 35-year-old man was then attacked inside a nearby property, causing lacerations to his arm.

This was before Anjorin was killed.

Police arrived on the scene 12 minutes after the first emergency call and attempted to neutralise the suspect with incapacitant spray and a Taser gun but these had little effect.

The suspect seriously injured two police officers, both of whom required surgery on Tuesday and remain in hospital.

One, a woman, suffered severe injuries to her arm and nearly lost a hand.

The man fled again as terrified witnesses took cover in houses before police used a Taser to overpower him, detaining him 22 minutes after the initial call.

The detective leading the investigation, Larry Smith, said: “This is a complex investigation due to the number of crime scenes, forensic evidence, hours of CCTV footage and witnesses we need to speak to.

“I know that many people will want answers and we are working to provide them as soon as we can.”