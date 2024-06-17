Eid-el-Adha: Muslims tasked on commitment, dedication to Allah

Muslims have been called upon to be dedicated and committed to their obligations towards Allah for a meaningful life, prosperous and peaceful future.

The Chief Imam, Motif Central Mosque, Ojokoro, Ifako-Ijaye, Lagos State, Sheikh Mohammed Al-Fulaniy, made the call.

He made the call during Eid-el-Adha Khutbah on Sunday.

Speaking on the lessons of the festival, Sheikh Al-Fulaniy recalled that the ultimate trial – which was demand by Allah to Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his only child, Ismail – was not Allah’s request to Muslim faithful today.

The learned cleric listed Allah’s requests to Muslims now to include frequent and regular Solat; Zakat (charity); Tawhid (faith in unity of Allah); and most importantly, good deeds and conducts, among people, irrespective of religious creed and ethnicity.

He stressed that as Muslims set to slaughter sacrificial animals, it was important for them to reflect on the Quranic injunction which declares that Allah does not require meat or the blood of the animals, but the piety expected to display and demonstrate, when faced with trials in life, obligations to the creator and ultimately when dealing with people.

Sheikh Al-Fulaniy also urged Muslims to always be contented, but hopeful in all conditions they found themselves, noting that no one in life is free of difficulty, at one time or the other.

Speaking further, Al-Fulaniy called on women to be loyal, dedicated and humble to their husbands.

He advised them to learn from the life history of Prophet Ibrahim’s wife, who he recalled was faithful and cooperative, when she received the unpleasant news of the plan to sacrifice her only child to Allah.

Al-Fulaniy maintained that wives must be loyal and submissive to their husbands, even in situations where they are the breadwinners of their families.

The Missioner affirmed that dedication by Muslims to Allah, cooperation among husbands and wives are imperative for a peaceful and prosperous society and nation.

Muslims worldwide celebrated Eid-el-Adha on Sunday.

The festival marks a demonstration of uncommon faith in Allah by Prophet Ibrahim in the face of tribulation.

The festival was held after the mount of Arafat by Hujaj on Saturday in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, followed by other Hajj rites in the early hours of Sunday.

Eid-el-Adha is ushered in by two rakats voluntary prayers early in the morning of Sallah day by Muslim families at different open places.