The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zonal Office, says it secured 171 convictions out of the 268 corruption related cases prosecuted in the last 11 months.

Friday Ebelo, the Head of the Commission’s Zonal Office in Ibadan, made the disclosure on Monday in Ibadan during a news conference to commemorate the International Anti-Corruption Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that some countries of the world came together under the auspices of the United Nations to pass the United Nations Convention Against Corruption in December 2003.

“In the last one year, particularly from January 2019 till date, the zone received 691 petitions; 213 of these were returned unapproved as issues raised therein did not fall under the purview of our mandate.

“In the course of investigations, the zone arrested 878 persons out of which 268 were prosecuted and 171 convicted,” he said.

Ebelo said that the zonal office of the commission also recovered huge sums of money in both local and foreign currencies from January till date.

“These include a total of N211,134,927.26 (Two Hundred and Eleven Million, One Hundred and Thirty-Four thousand, Nine Hundred and Twenty-Seven, Twenty-Six kobo).

“For the foreign currencies, we had $136,289 (One Hundred and Thirty-Six Thousand, Two Hundred and Eighty-Nine United States Dollars), €2000 (Two Thousand Euros) and £765 (Seven Hundred and Sixty-Five British Pounds).

“Our investigations also led to temporary freezing of 1044 bank accounts, while 56 automobiles and 14 houses were impounded.

“We equally have several laptops, android phones and many other electronic devices confiscated in compliance with court orders,” he said.

The EFCC Zonal head called on Nigerians to stand to be counted in the fight against corruption, saying “corruption poses existential threat to individual and nation’s survival.

“We must personalise the fight against the monster if we truly desire a corruption-free Nigeria. We can’t sit on the fence and expect success in this campaign.

“We must all get involved. It is a winnable war if only we show doggedness and commitment,” he said.

Ebelo said that the last one year witnessed a beehive of activities with unprecedented successes, adding the zone contributed its modest quota to the global fight against corruption.

He said that the event was global and the essence was to enlist all stakeholders to collectively and individually get involved in the fight against corruption for the good and progress of mankind.

“As you all know, much more than before, the EFCC has upped the ante of the anti-corruption campaign in our country with verifiable evidence to prove that our efforts are yielding positive results,” he said.