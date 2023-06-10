Ebonyi gets first female SSG

Governor Francis Nwifuru has appointed Prof. Grace Umezurike as the Secretary to the Enugu Government (SSG), making her the first female to occupy the position in the history of the South Eastern State.

The appointment was contained in a statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor and made available to newsmen Friday night.

The appointment, according to Uzor, is with immediate effect.

“She will be sworn-in on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the Executive Council Chambers of the government house, Abakaliki,” the statement read.