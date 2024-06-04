COSROPIN holds Older Persons Hangout in Osogbo 

The older persons in Osun State have applauded the Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria for championing their cause and making their lives better.

The senior citizens spoke at the Older Persons Hangout organised by COSROPIN and sponsored by VOICE.

They expressed gratitude to the coalition for supporting them to cope with old age challenges.

The COSROPIN older persons hangout took place at Ayegun-Gbonmi area, Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on May 5, 2024.

The participants expressed their profound gratitude for the event and requested that the programme be run at regular intervals.

They highlighted the positive impact of the hangout on their well-being and social connections.

The Osun State Coordinator for COSROPIN, Fehintola Obilomo, said the Older Persons Hangout in Osogbo was sponsored by VOICE.

She said the event was aimed at providing a platform for older individuals in the community to socialise, engage in various activities and receive essential health check-ups.

Obilomo said: “The event was well attended by participants and representatives of government, the traditional ruler, and medical practitioners.”

During the event, participants were fully engaged in different types of indoor games, including Ludo, Ayo, Draughts, Cards to provide entertainment and to also help stimulate mental alertness and social interaction among the elderly individuals.

A popular local band supplied music for the participants to dance to, creating a lively and joyful atmosphere and a DJ supplied evergreen music, which the older persons danced to and eventually led to a dancing competition.

The participants were well fed with a variety of delicious meals and refreshments.

The organisers ensured that the elderly individuals were served with nutritious and balanced meals to cater to their dietary needs.

Also, there were routine health check-ups where the medical team conducted general health screenings, examinations, and blood pressure checks to ensure the well-being of the older individuals in which health concerns identified were promptly addressed, and necessary advice and referrals were provided.

Also Read:

Speaking further, Obilomo said: “The positive feedback and requests for future hangouts underscore the importance of such initiatives in promoting the well-being and social inclusion of elderly individuals in the community.

“It is recommended that similar programs be organised at regular intervals to continue supporting and uplifting the elderly population in the area.”